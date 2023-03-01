Free Gemini monthly horoscope for March 2023

Geminis will receive the answers to the questions that have troubled your life so dearly up until now. Your ability to distinguish between what is and what is not important will pay off in both your love life and in your career. Positive energy is coming, despite the obstacles that litter your way.

Love and Relationships

Your intense reticence is set to be misunderstood by some loved ones as pride, so try to avoid it when you can. Instead, make the first move and give yourself some love. Surprise your partner, but carefully, making sure to remain gentle and avoid manipulating them (even if it would be very easy to wrap them around your finger).

Health and Fitness

Exercise is on your agenda, but don't let your bad mood guide you on when to work out. Take a few days off when you need them and allow yourself a good, solid rest. Remember that if your fitness goals aren't being reached yet, it's a good idea to get that exercise in, but don't push yourself too hard. Excitement in other areas of your life may weaken your energy and what your body can do, even if it feels good.



Career and Finances

Do not think too much about fate, as it won't be on your side in March 2023. Allow yourself to change positions as you see fit, and only accept the challenges that you want to accept. There's no point in over-exerting yourself right now, as things will take care of themselves. Forming some promising plans is never a bad idea. The early bird will catch the worm, so act, act, act!