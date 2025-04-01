Free Leo monthly horoscope for April 2025

Things are going to be a little more relaxed for Leos in April. Use your monthly horoscope to take advantage of an opportunity for advancement!

Your relationships will all go swimmingly in April, mainly because you are relaxed and happy, Leo! While your health might not be at its best, work is coming along nicely, and you feel full of energy. Enjoy this time and use it to build your resilience for leaner times. There's always progress to be made!

Love and relationships

You have an open heart and share joys and sorrows with your partner. There will be no particular highs in love, but also no devastating lows. Don't criticize your partner – instead, appreciate their talents and strengths. You seem very thoughtful and are particularly loving towards others.

Health and fitness

Avoid stress wherever you can, and instead use your time to relax or meet with friends. Your immune system is a little weak, so get more fresh air! You feel weak. Take contrast baths in the morning. With a little more patience, you can conserve your energy. Yoga gets your body moving.

Career and finances

Save face and stand by your views without backing down. The working atmosphere is great at work, and even when things get heated, it's productive. You have no chance to rest on your laurels. If your usual discipline and self-control let you down a little, don't make a big deal out of it.