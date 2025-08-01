Free Leo monthly horoscope for August 2025
Roar! Your season is here, Leo. Use your monthly horoscope below as a tool to know what's in store for you as your birthday comes into view.
What's on the horizon for you this month in love, Leo?
You might be enjoying time you've been spending with your partner or in dating, but you need to pay attention to what they need as well. Make some changes to rekindle that love and trust, and try to approach dates with a giving spirit this month.
This August you should spend some time outside, but be aware of your limits, and embrace those wonderful opportunities coming your way at work.
Read on below for what to expect this momth, your horoscope is here to help.
Love and relationships
Don't continue to watch your partner's every move. They sense your mistrust, and that can hurt them deeply. Have you noticed that your partner is having a hard time? Maybe you need to breathe some new air into the love you share, and plan something special for them.
Health and fitness
You should enjoy a day outdoors this month - it'll boost your physical health and also take your mind off things. Avoid going overboard at parties - including your own birthday - and, instead, make sure you get some rest. You're going to feel a bit exhausted these next few weeks from lots of celebrating you.
Career and finances
You've been brimming with optimism and drive for some time now in the workplace, and can hardly wait to tackle a promising new project. You can expect some new experiences of both learning and teaching at work, which will encourage you to keep going. This will have a positive impact on your life beyond just your career,
