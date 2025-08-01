Free Leo monthly horoscope for August 2025

Roar! Your season is here, Leo. Use your monthly horoscope below as a tool to know what's in store for you as your birthday comes into view.

What's on the horizon for you this month in love, Leo?

You might be enjoying time you've been spending with your partner or in dating, but you need to pay attention to what they need as well. Make some changes to rekindle that love and trust, and try to approach dates with a giving spirit this month.

This August you should spend some time outside, but be aware of your limits, and embrace those wonderful opportunities coming your way at work.

Read on below for what to expect this momth, your horoscope is here to help.