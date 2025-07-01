Free Leo monthly horoscope for July 2025
July will be defined by issues in your relationship. While certain dilemmas may seem like they have no solutions, a lot of hard work and a little bit of luck will get you through a tough spot. You'll come out the other side stronger and happier. To do that, though, you'll need to make compromises both in terms of your health and in terms of your work.
Leo monthly horoscope for July 2025
Love and relationships
Your partner thinks, feels, and acts completely differently than you're ready to deal with. That doesn't mean you need to end an old love story, no matter what people tell you. You can mend things if you communicate openly and honestly. Hard work will solve your problems, but you'll have to decide whether it's worth it.
Health and fitness
Open conversations with good friends are like therapy, but not enough to get through these tough times. Listen to your body – it will tell you exactly what's best for it, and how to act. Right now, you're overwhelmed, so don't push yourself to the limit.
Career and finances
Your work problems will disappear on their own, so don't sweat the small stuff. You get along very well with your colleagues and can use them as a support network when things get overwhelming.
Cover photo: 123RF/Meggis & Unsplash/NASA