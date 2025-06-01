Free Leo monthly horoscope for June 2025

Leo, it’s time to take a chance on things that give you joy! Trust your monthly horoscope to get you where you want to be this June.

There are many challenges coming your way, but with the stars on your side, you'll persevere!

Times are complicated, as are people, but if you open yourself up to possibilities and make decisions based on intuition and emotion, you might find that your life improves. When it comes to your health, it’s important to focus on your mental balance. Stay fit, but don’t push yourself so hard that you fall into a hole.

Love and relationships

Seek out people who are good for you in every way, and be open to different ideas and arguments. It can be invigorating! Soon, you'll be on cloud nine, just the two of you. Right now, though, you're making too many decisions with your head. Instead, focus on your intuition and allow an old flame to rekindle.

Health and fitness

It's time for a proper detox from things that put unnecessary strain on you. Positive thoughts also strengthen the body. You're feeling very confident now and are interested in competition and especially in physical activity. Don't overdo it, though – you might be healthy, but you don’t want to overstress your body and get ill.

Career and finances

Your professional life is on the rise. If you've been feeling stagnant lately, that's about to change. Show ambition and imagination, and don't be so lazy. When you're offered an opportunity, weigh it up and make an informed decision.