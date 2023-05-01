Free Leo monthly horoscope for May 2023

Good news: years and months of inner loneliness are set to end for Leos in the next few weeks. The celestial bodies are here to announce some added companionship in TAG24's monthly horoscope for Leo in May 2023.

TAG24's free monthly horoscope for Leo in May 2023 reveals what's in store for your month ahead. It seems that Leos are stronger with others.

Leos are set to discover this reality in the coming weeks, as a period of loneliness and feeling blue is set to come to an end. Good times are coming, and they are here to be shared with friends and loved ones.

Although it may sometimes seem otherwise, no star stands alone in the sky. Indeed, neither do you.

Love and Relationships

You won't have many reasons to complain if you're a Leo come May 2023. Instead, you'll be positively surprised by your partner when some of your wishes are fulfilled without asking. It's time to feel inspired and confident, and you will experience a consistant good mood that seems to push all of your problems further and further away.



While in such a positive headspace, it's a good time to take a trip down to your local watering hole. When you're there, you will discover a new contact. They might be a trivial flirt, or become a longtime friend, but what's important is that they'll make you endlessly happy. Drift through life, seek harmony, and make sure to compromise.

Health and Fitness

Too much alcohol will mess up your circulation this month and make you feel a bit weird, so try to steer clear as much as possible. There's no need to go cold-turkey, but keep your health in mind. You're about to make a big, clear decision, and when you do, the tension will finally fall away.



Find yourself a wellness oasis and try to relax, in the right conditions you will succeed. You might be making less physical progress than you'd like, but it will become easier to focus on that once June and July creep around the corner.

Career and Finances

You're set to impress people with your incomparable charm and character. Fulfill your duties, even if they sometimes get a little difficult. Take any chance to lead groups and gain influence over people. Use this power positively. Consequences are foreseeable, and there's no need for surprise at work.