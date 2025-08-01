Free Virgo monthly horoscope for August 2025

Virgo, now is the time to plan a fun summer adventure, especially as times are expected to get a bit rough. With your monthly horoscope , you can find a remedy for these hardships.

While things might be less than ideal, Virgo's horoscope for August is here to help you make the best of the challenges.

Looking after your health can sometimes be tricky, but it becomes even more difficult when your relationships are in turmoil. Eat healthily and exercise, but don't be scared of taking a breath, doing some travel, and having a good time when possible. Don't expect a good month at work – you won't get it.

Love and relationships

You're about to experience tremendous amount of emotional stress and turmoil. Accept what is to come, but don't be afraid to fight for what you believe in. Make new acquaintances, maintain old ones, and try to forge some quality relationships. Talk about the pleasant side of life and focus on what's good.

Health and fitness

If you feel the first signs of a cold, take it seriously so you can prevent it in a timely manner. Use physical exercise to get your mind and body in alignment again, but make sure to keep a balance between work and rest periods. Enjoy some travel, take in the last few weeks of summer, and have a few beverages to celebrate.

Career and finances

You carry out your duties professionally, even if people are complaining around you. Don't expect thanks for your efforts at work. You should continue what you started a long time ago – after all, you have the strength and the knowledge to succeed.