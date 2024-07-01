Free Libra monthly horoscope for July 2024

What do the stars and planets have in store for those born under the balance-craving sign of Libra? Check out your monthly horoscope and prepare for a sweltering July!

Your horoscope can help you figure out how to make the most of the energy coming your way this month. This month could be the time to start going for your dreams.

Are you in the mood to go hard? Libra, the stars may not be aligned for wild adventures this July 2024, but the full moon on June 21 will give you the push you need to release old habits and toxic habits.

Love and relationships

Could your partner be going their own way? Share your thoughts and those disagreements may just fade away. This month, you may feel both aggressive and on the verge of tears. This moodiness will pass.

Health and fitness

Take it easy on your back; you don't want to tweak anything. You may feel exhausted and drained this month. Health-wise, you're not as fit as you'd like. Take time to rest up and heal.

Career and finances

You're always willing to help with both words and deeds. Libra, you've got to make sure your support isn't being taken for granted. July is perfect for that fresh start and forward-focused ideas. You're full of creative restlessness and crave new ideas and inspiration. Take some time out for these feelings.



You may have to fight for your spot. Don't get too discouraged or clench your teeth. You're moving at the pace that suits you.