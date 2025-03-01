Free Libra monthly horoscope for March 2025
All Libras can be stronger, happier, and healthier than ever before with a few tweaks in March. Let your monthly horoscope show you the way!
Keep up with your free monthly horoscope for zodiac sign Libra (September 24 – October 23)
Over the coming weeks, look to follow your heart’s desire and spread your wings. Do this by focusing on your health and fitness, because that is the most important thing when it comes to staying happy and successful. With the zest for life that healthiness gives you, embrace your career and improve your communication.
With your horoscope at your fingertips and a smile on your face, dive into March 2025 and make it a month of success and love.
Libra monthly horoscope for March 2025
Love and relationships
If you wait and allow fate to take its course, a heart's desire can come true. Spread your wings and look for protection wherever you can find it. You feel a strong surge of energy and use it as a good opportunity to finally open up to powerful experiences.
Health and fitness
If you continue to neglect your body, it will take revenge. It's time to start paying a little more attention to your diet and improving your fitness regime. There's nothing wrong with a game of squash or a bike ride on the weekend. Your body wants to regenerate, so give it the opportunity to do so.
Career and finances
What others may think is just a coincidence is something that you have created through your optimism, innovative approach, and dynamism. There is a risk of minor friction with your colleagues – don't just dive into conflicts, try to compromise before insisting on your own way.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO/Depositphotos