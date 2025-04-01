Free Pisces monthly horoscope for April 2025

Good things come to those who wait! The monthly horoscope for April has a healthy dose of patience to share with all Pisces looking for advice in the coming weeks.

Take control of that fire burning inside you and use it skillfully to improve your love life, health, and career!

Ambition is important, and will help to shape your future, but can also be a burden. Don't let yourself succumb to the pressure and instead be careful in how you proceed. It's best to avoid doing things that drain your batteries. When it comes to your relationships, stay calm and don't make huge decisions.

Love and relationships

An argument with your partner becomes heated and explosive. Now is the time to show that you are above it all. You cannot tolerate dishonesty and react badly to your partner needing some space sometimes. This can be very exhausting at times, so try to slow down.

Health and fitness

You are a puppet of your ambition, which puts you under a lot of pressure. Too much alcohol messes up your circulation. Go outside and enjoy some freedom and stimulation. You tend to overestimate yourself, so take plenty of time for resting.

Career and finances

You are convincing and get your point across successfully, but have difficulty using your limited energy in the right doses. Check everything carefully. Be understanding and kind, and don't use people to achieve your goals. That's not who you are, Pisces!