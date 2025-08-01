Free Pisces monthly horoscope for August 2025

Monthly horoscope for Pisces in August 2025. Find out everything about your chances in love, career, health ✓ Free horoscope for all zodiac signs| TAG24 News

Over the course of August, Pisces are set to experience some pretty intense moments. Learn how to navigate them with your monthly horoscope below!

Discover your personal outlook for Pisces in August 2025 with your monthly horoscope. © IMAGO/VectorFusionArt

Keep up with your free monthly horoscope for zodiac sign Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Love is always tricky, but over the next few weeks it's going to be increasingly challenging to navigate. You may feel like your partner is neglecting you, and your energy will attract new suitors. But it's time to step back and make smart decisions. Take a few days off to help improve your health this month, and enjoy the success you'll find at work without rubbing it in others' faces. Nothing is out of the realm of possibility for Pisces in August. With your horoscope, find out how things will unfold.

Pisces monthly horoscope for August 2025

Love and relationships A challenge in your relationship arises and signals that you're about to have trouble keeping things going as they have been. Don't let yourself be provoked and, if your partner isn't giving you what you need, don't let it get you down. An argument with your partner is bound to become heated and explosive. Now's your chance to slow your roll and get ahead of the conflict, while there's still some semblance of calm between you. Health and fitness You're under a lot of pressure this month, so it might be a good idea to take a few days off and enjoy a short vacation - it would do you good. You're in a good mood and full of confidence, so you will find some things easier than usual. Reduce your stress, but don't sit around too much, or you might miss out on something. Career and finances Your success will be noticeable, and you may feel that work is twice as much fun this month. This will inspire you to come up with new ideas and take action. Your stubborn behavior doesn't go down well with your colleagues, though, so focus on a new direction and renewed commitment rather than always being right.