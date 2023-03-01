Free Pisces Monthly Horoscope for March 2023

It's your birthday season! What should you make your mission this March, Pisces? Your monthly horoscope can help you figure out what you should focus your energy on and what the stars have to say.

Are you ready for spring to March in? Are you hoping it brings new love and excitement? Or new work opportunities?

Pisces, most of March is your season, as you celebrate the beginning of another year around the sun. You should be ready to groove your way through.

That said, there are some potentially difficult energies coming your way this month with the full moon in Virgo on the March 7 and Saturn's move into your zodiac sign's constellation. You may find yourself asking why you worry about doing things all the time. Could it be time to work on prioritizing?

These vibes and the coming of spring can be positive if you're open to change and heed the wisdom of astrology. If you need more advice, be sure to check out your daily horoscope for more Pisces inspo.