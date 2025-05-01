Free Pisces monthly horoscope for May 2025

Monthly horoscope for Pisces in May 2025 - Find out everything about your chances in love, career, health ✓ Free horoscope for all zodiac signs| TAG24 News

May has plenty of challenges for Pisces in store, but your monthly horoscope is here to keep you on the straight and narrow no matter what!

Discover your personal outlook for Pisces in May 2025 with your monthly horoscope. © Collage: Unsplash/Greg Rakozy & IMAGO/Design Pics

Keep up with your free monthly horoscope for zodiac sign Pisces (February 20 – March 20)

Things are going to be a bit tough over the coming through weeks, but it's nothing that you can't handle. Make sure to engage with your loved ones with compassion and understanding, and keep a close eye on both your physical fitness and your diet. When it comes to your career, this is your time to shine. Throughout the twists and turns of May, your horoscope is here to help guide you to your destination!

Pisces monthly horoscope for May 2025

Love and relationships May is going to be a month full of social encounters of all kinds. Informative conversations with people who are important to you will build your confidence. Spend more time with your partner, but don't expect an immediate answer to big questions. Good things take time to mature, and your curiosity will soon be satisfied. Health and fitness Physical work and activities should remain somewhat limited. Don't let troublesome deadlines get to you! Your nerves are already fraying and if you don't want your health to suffer even further, you should make a change in your lifestyle. Career and finances You're being given the opportunity to prove yourself, so don't hesitate. You're getting the chance to shine because your talents are in high demand, but this won’t always be the case. Take the opportunity and work your way up the career ladder.