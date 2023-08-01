Free Sagittarius monthly horoscope for August 2023

Sagittariuses will need to distribute their energy carefully, as love, health, and career make different demands in August! Find out everything you need to know from your monthly horoscope !

Relationship issues are about to hit Sagittariuses like a ton of bricks, with the star constellation shedding a curse across all those born under this fiery sing. Not only are there going to be relationship problems, health and professional challenges might be competing for your attention.

Love and Relationships

The stars are here to provide harmony and passion in equal measure, but it's from the negative experiences you are about to have that you will finally grow, learn, and become a better person. How often do you want to fall on your face? Well, someone is trying to influence your partner and it's up to you to take control of the situation. Stay calm, but be decisive.



Health and Fitness

Make sure to eat more fruit and vegetables, as your immune system is going to need it. Don't drag out your flu infection and, instead, take plenty of rest and try to rise about the things that are holding you down. Put more trust in the development of the healing arts, no matter how bogus you think they are.



Career and Finances

Your dependence on the sympathy of others is about to get you into hot water at work. You are very success-oriented, sure, but you are also prone to getting a bit too emotional. As a result, it's time to re-awaken your ambition and take new paths both professionally and privately.