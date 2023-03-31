Free Sagittarius Monthly Horoscope for April 2023

Sagittarius, will you have to deal with April showers? Your monthly horoscope , has the scoop on the emotional ride you'll be on this spring. Get the forecast you need to succeed and find harmony.

Will April bring wild drama your way, Sagittarius? Could love be about to strike?

This month, the sun starts in Aries before moving into the earth sign of Taurus. For a fire sign like you, your energy may take a nose dive around April 20th. But don't fret, the grounded vibes may do you some good.

There's also a full moon in Libra on April 5. This lunar flow may make you want to prioritize peace, but Saggitariuses will feel like they've got a lot to prove at work.

Let your April horoscope help you find the balance you tend to forget you need!