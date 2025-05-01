Free Sagittarius monthly horoscope for May 2025
Keep up with your free monthly horoscope for zodiac sign Sagittarius (November 23 – December 21)
Enjoy those heart palpitations, but make sure that you know exactly what you're getting yourself into if you decide to take the plunge with someone new. Treat yourself well and look after your health – after all, if you're not fit, then you won't be ready for what's to come. At work, challenges abound, but you're more than ready to handle them.
Sagittarius monthly horoscope for May 2025
Love and relationships
Only when you allow genuine trust to flourish will your partner truly open their heart to you. Singles are set for experiences that bring both bliss and emotional turmoil.
Health and fitness
Treat yourself to a massage – you have tension in your neck. The most important thing right now is to calm your nerves and try to relax. If you want to take a sober and honest assessment of your mental balance, then now is the time. You should finally cure your various ailments.
Career and finances
You're unleashing your full energy, but you may have trouble using it the right way. Your unerring instincts will help you make the right decisions. Energy levels are rising again, and your strength is returning. Use this extra boost for strenuous work, and you’ll find yourself back on the road to success.
