Free Scorpio monthly horoscope for July 2025

Scorpio, you need to take a step back for a few weeks. Use your monthly horoscope to navigate tricky relationships in July as you go for a reset.

Joy and relaxation will help you navigate some ups and downs. Trust your horoscope to guide you forward.

Relationships can be quite difficult in July, but if you approach conflict with heart and compassion, things will quickly improve. Have some courage and embrace the relaxation time you get. Instead of stressing, understand that you are successful and embrace the chance to prove yourself.

Love and relationships

Don't give up immediately if a relationship isn't going the way you want it to. Talk to your partner. Be sure to approach things with an open heart and allow your emotions to come out instead of bottling them up.

Health and fitness

That burnout you've been fearing is finally here. Take a step back, reassess your needs and abilities, and work on a healthier lifestyle. In particular, sleep should become non-negotiable for you. You have to build up a sturdier reserve of energy to be able to function at the highest possible level, Scorpio.

Career and finances

You're struggling to get things going right now. Tiredness makes it hard to concentrate, and mistakes are cropping up. New challenges shouldn't be your priority right now, especially because you've still not decided what exactly you want from your future. Seek out the advice of a trusted mentor before taking action.