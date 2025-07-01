Free Scorpio monthly horoscope for July 2025
Scorpio, you need to take a step back for a few weeks. Use your monthly horoscope to navigate tricky relationships in July as you go for a reset.
Keep up with your free monthly horoscope for zodiac sign Scorpio (October 24 – November 22)
Relationships can be quite difficult in July, but if you approach conflict with heart and compassion, things will quickly improve. Have some courage and embrace the relaxation time you get. Instead of stressing, understand that you are successful and embrace the chance to prove yourself.
Joy and relaxation will help you navigate some ups and downs. Trust your horoscope to guide you forward.
Love and relationships
Don't give up immediately if a relationship isn't going the way you want it to. Talk to your partner. Be sure to approach things with an open heart and allow your emotions to come out instead of bottling them up.
Health and fitness
That burnout you've been fearing is finally here. Take a step back, reassess your needs and abilities, and work on a healthier lifestyle. In particular, sleep should become non-negotiable for you. You have to build up a sturdier reserve of energy to be able to function at the highest possible level, Scorpio.
Career and finances
You're struggling to get things going right now. Tiredness makes it hard to concentrate, and mistakes are cropping up. New challenges shouldn't be your priority right now, especially because you've still not decided what exactly you want from your future. Seek out the advice of a trusted mentor before taking action.
Cover photo: 123RF/Meggis & Unsplash/NASA