Free Scorpio monthly horoscope for May 2025

You might go through a tough time in May, Scorpio, your monthly horoscope can help you make the most of every opportunity!

While you are feeling incredibly happy and have avoided overthinking, you'll still need to navigate some feelings of unease in the coming weeks. Some unlucky constellations will put you through the ringer. Relax if you’re overwhelmed, though, there's no point in swimming against the current. Work smarter, not harder, and you'll turn things around.

Love and relationships

Your heart rules your head, which is great if you're looking for new adventures in love. You enjoy being the center of attention and receiving compliments, but a decision is pending, and it's giving you a feeling of dread. Don't make any decisions over your partner's head – that could cause even more trouble.

Health and fitness

It's important to take care of your fitness, as you're feeling a bit slow and don't seem as fit as usual. All it takes is a good bit of rest and more attention to nutrition. All energies should be focused into creating good, healthy habits that can be sustainable.

Career and finances

You're usually perceived as open and friendly. However, this masks an inability to deal with criticism. Your day-to-day job requires a lot of cleverness, but in the end, you won't be able to achieve much without cooperation and communication. Let got of those insecurities and trust your colleagues to help out.