Free Scorpio monthly horoscope for October 2024

Love and relationships

Neptune makes you want to spend dreamy hours as a couple. Who can resist you now? You are highly valued for your emotional warmth and attentiveness, which makes singles very much in demand. Be careful not to play with other people's feelings, though, Scorpio!

Health and fitness



Don't rush! You will achieve more with prudence. You are fit and strong and can take on anything that comes your way, so long as you use your free time to recharge your batteries and not to burn off energy. Remember, this month is a marathon, not a sprint, and you'll have plenty of time to achieve your long-term objectives.

Career and finances

Don't be discouraged if something doesn't work out or other things come up – remember that tomorrow is another day. Make clear decisions before someone else does, or you'll miss out and come across as indecisive. Trust is good, but control is better when it comes to work. You are questioning many things, and that's why the pace of progress has slowed down. Once you have answers, it will pick up again!