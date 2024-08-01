Free Taurus monthly horoscope for August 2024

Monthly horoscope for Taurus in August | 2024 - Find out everything about your chances in love, career, health ✓ Free horoscope for all zodiac signs| TAG24 News

Even if life can be challenging, Tauruses know how to push through. Find out if August 2024 will go according to plan or if you'll have to endure. Check your monthly horoscope!

Discover your personal outlook for Taurus in August 2024 with your monthly horoscope. © 123RF/chocorutn

Keep up with your free monthly horoscope for zodiac sign Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Keep your head up, Taurus. This August is full of wild energy and mixed emotions. The Sun starts in Leo, as does the new moon. This positive start may take a turn as Mercury casts a shadow over communication while in retrograde. Still, don't let that get you down! The creative Aquarius moon on August 19 may inspire new ideas. Then when the sun moves into Virgo you might get a dose of the peace you crave. A look at your horoscope can give you the advice you need to make August 2024 stellar.

Taurus monthly horoscope for August 2024

Love and Relationships Beautiful moments beckon, as you strive for balance and enjoyment this August. You'll have some chances to enjoy the sweeter side of life. Don't let your excitement make you hectic. Your libido may be in overdrive. Let your romantic side shine. Couples make discover new friends or stimulating activities. You've got to watch your words, you don't want to sour the mood. Health and Fitness You're one tense bull. Why not take a break and do something that makes you feel good? A little exercise and or stretching can go a long way. Sleep when you feel weak or listless. Listen to your dreams.

You may not be getting the celestial support you need for big physical adventures. Save your energy and be sweet to your body. Career and Finances You're creative, clever, and patient at work. However, sometimes you waste too much energy pursuing secondary goals. Get some clarity about what you're aiming for, Taurus. Don't be so strict with your co-workers. They aren't to blame for the current situation. Kindness will get you further than growled words.