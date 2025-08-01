Free Taurus monthly horoscope for August 2025

Monthly horoscope for Taurus in August 2025. Find out everything about your chances in love, career, health ✓ Free horoscope for all zodiac signs| TAG24 News

Avoiding change will make things a lot more difficult for you, Taurus, so use the lessons in your monthly horoscope below to embrace what lies ahead this month!

Discover your personal outlook for Taurus in August 2025 with your monthly horoscope. © IMAGO/VectorFusionArt

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Impatience is always something you're up against, Taurus. As a result, Tauruses must focus on being more calm and go-with-the-flow in everyday life. You can put this into practice this month by allowing yourself to relax, and embracing the positivity that has earned you so much praise at work. Use it as motivation, and let it change any ways you've been set it. With that in mind, your horoscope is here to create positive and happy changes during August. Here's what's in store!

Taurus monthly horoscope for August 2025

Love and relationships Avoid being stubborn when your dreams don't turn out quite how you've wanted in the romance department. Instead, try to embrace your new reality. It may open your eyes to something new beside the turmoil you've been feeling in your relationships. Soon you'll see things more clearly. Speak loving words, and they'll be gratefully received by your loved ones this month. Health and fitness Take that lingering cold seriously, and try to up your healthy habits. To do so, avoid overexerting yourself and getting completely exhausted. This will do more harm than good. Career and finances Overcoming a challenge at work will make your career shine and bring you lots of praise. If you take on a public-facing role now, you could achieve great success. You may be accepted and loved at the moment, but don't use that as an excuse to avoid change. Let it fuel you into bigger and better things to come.