Free Taurus monthly horoscope for December 2024

With the right persistence and a sense of ambition, Tauruses can charge through any challenges December throws at them. Find out more in your monthly horoscope !

Being demanding is part of your nature, Taurus. But barrelling through everything and everyone in order to reach your goals isn't the way to go. In December, you'll have to use your wits and as well as your strength. The yin and yang of patience and ambition are crucial in the coming weeks.

Love and relationships

You demand reliability and loyalty from your partner and give it in return. Keep in mind, though, that you tend to smother others and can be patronizing. Think carefully about the feelings of others before making radical choices. You feel quite well looked after in your relationship, but not always understood.

Health and fitness

Everything feels great at the moment, but make sure to not overexert yourself. Fresh air and plenty of exercise will help you concentrate and make better decisions. Don't compromise on the personal time needed to recharge your batteries.

Career and finances

If you keep taking risks, you’ll have to be prepared to accept the consequences. Do you want to be a quitter, or someone who always bounces back? Make sure that you don't make a name for yourself at the expense of others. Teamwork is always needed. Keep your feet firmly on the ground and be clever instead of brutal.