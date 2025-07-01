Free Virgo monthly horoscope for July 2025

Stay calm and relaxed, Virgo! The next few weeks have their fair share of ups and downs. Use your monthly horoscope to make your way through July's choppy waters.

Try to make the most of the time you have with your partner, it is your biggest source of positive energy. Improve communication and work on keeping yourself fit and active, but within reason. Balance is key, and you'll achieve your goals as long as you keep your eyes on the prize.

Love and relationships

Relationships aren't just for all-consuming emotions. Sometimes, they provide an opportunity to stabilize your mood and take control of your feelings. Finding the happy medium ground should be your objective. Learn from experience and help your partner understand what your needs are.

Health and fitness

You go full-throttle during the day, but by the evening you're exhausted. Anything that soothes both body and soul is important right now. Treat anxiety with some peace and quiet, you need a bit of regular downtime. Nothing can replace a good night's sleep, Virgo.

Career and finances

You put all your strength and energy into doing a good job and this will impress your superiors. If cancellations or changes disrupt your plans, there's no need to freak out. You have stressful times ahead at work, but if you stay calm and trust in your abilities, this too shall pass.