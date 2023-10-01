Free Virgo monthly horoscope for October 2023

Get the scoop on your astrological fate with the monthly horoscope for Virgos in October 2023! Could love and success be coming your way?

Virgos tend to hate change because unpredictable winds can upset even the best laid plans. But don't worry, your monthly horoscope can help prepare you for whatever's coming your way this October!

Virgo monthly horoscope: Your personal outlook for October 2023. © 123RF/annbozhko

Keep up with your free monthly horoscope for zodiac sign Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

October is a great time for anyone born under the sign of Virgo to focus on the changing up their goals and ambitions. After all, as the leaves fall, you can finally let go of what no longer suits you! October 10, Pluto retrograde ends and transformations will be easy again. Romantically mid-month could be a grand time as the annual eclipse sends great energy for love and connection. A full Moon in Taurus will also see many events culminate. Are you ready to see how your financial decision play out? If that makes a detail oriented sign like you fret, check out your horoscope to get the emotional boost you may need.

Virgo monthly horoscope for October 2023

Love and partnership Single Virgos should get ready for an exciting encounter, which might become something now. If you've got a love, then you should work on closing the grown gap between you two. Now isn't the time for telling tall tales. Be honest and say what's on your mind. Be succinct. Your mood will brighten, especially if you tell your crush how you feel about them. Health and Fitness You're in great shape and can outrun everyone. But beware, you're ready to give in to your desire to relax. Don't sink too deep into the couch and life of laziness. If you feel powerless, you should sleep more. Meditation will help you stay balanced. Profession and finances You're a keen observer and draw all the right conclusions. Virgo, dare to take the reins! The best way for you to move forward is for you to create clear structures. Set clear goals and be ready to pursue them consistently. Then you'll feel like the universe has your back. Try to bring your bright ideas into your professional life.