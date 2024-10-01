Free Virgo monthly horoscope for October 2024

Destinies are not set in stone, Virgos! You can take control this October and find what you're looking for with some guidance from your monthly horoscope !

It might seem obvious, but it's true – ultimately, it's up to you to shape your own destiny, Virgo! It's a lot easier to do if you're aware of October's constellations and they way they will impact on both thoughts and feelings.

Love and relationships

Flashes of love hit you and throw you off balance. You enjoy playing with fire, even if it means getting burned every so often. Stay self-aware and avoid obsessing over negative remarks. Life is a learning process, so it might be time to think deeper about what exactly you want from that special someone if you're truly going to open up.

Health and fitness

A visit to the doctor is long overdue! There is something inside you that wants to indulge and feast, but learning how to control those urges is key to a healthier lifestyle. Plan plenty of rest and don't burden your body with an excessive program. October has a way of draining energies, so make sure your vitamin levels are on point.

Career and finances

From a professional point of view, this will be an advantageous time. You have the right instinct for business and will be able to achieve a lot. Present your ideas and allow things to be easy and relaxed in your team. While your colleagues do admire your skills, the path you tread leads upwards and away from them. Be assertive but friendly, while keeping your eyes on the prize.