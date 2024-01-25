American children urge US senators to support ceasefire in Gaza

Washington DC - In a powerful demonstration for peace, American children visited the offices of US senators on Wednesday to share in their own words why a ceasefire in Gaza must be a top congressional priority.

Children visited US Senate offices on Wednesday to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, raising signs that read "Stop Killing Kids like ME" and "Book Bags NOT Body Bags." © Courtesy of CODEPINK

"We're here today to speak for the Palestinian kids who aren't being able to have a voice or be heard in this building," one child says in a video shared by feminist anti-war organization CODEPINK.

"There's no justification for killing kids. Kids in Palestine aren't any different from me or any of the kids in this room. Would you kill me for being in the way? We need a ceasefire now."

Eight-year-old Isabella from Maryland also shared impactful words, saying, "I'm worried about the kids in Gaza who are in danger every day. They cannot play outside with their friends, eat their favorite meal, or go to school."

"My mom says a ceasefire is when people stop fighting and hurting. Is it possible to do that in Gaza?" she asks.

"You are a senator and a very important person. Please make a ceasefire in Gaza."