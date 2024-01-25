American children urge US senators to support ceasefire in Gaza
Washington DC - In a powerful demonstration for peace, American children visited the offices of US senators on Wednesday to share in their own words why a ceasefire in Gaza must be a top congressional priority.
"We're here today to speak for the Palestinian kids who aren't being able to have a voice or be heard in this building," one child says in a video shared by feminist anti-war organization CODEPINK.
"There's no justification for killing kids. Kids in Palestine aren't any different from me or any of the kids in this room. Would you kill me for being in the way? We need a ceasefire now."
Eight-year-old Isabella from Maryland also shared impactful words, saying, "I'm worried about the kids in Gaza who are in danger every day. They cannot play outside with their friends, eat their favorite meal, or go to school."
"My mom says a ceasefire is when people stop fighting and hurting. Is it possible to do that in Gaza?" she asks.
"You are a senator and a very important person. Please make a ceasefire in Gaza."
"How would you feel?"
The children's demonstration took place as Israel's death toll in Gaza has surpassed 25,700 people, including more than 12,000 children.
Following the action, a fifth grader named Jenna shared her thoughts after speaking with Senate staff: "I feel mixed emotions because I visited some offices that support Palestine and [others] that think that we're terrorists, which I think is very wrong."
"My mom told me that two moms die an hour. If your mom were to die right now, how would you feel?" she asks in a video.
"One out of 10 kids lose an arm, a leg, sometimes even a head. If your child or you were hurt, your arm cut off, how would you feel if your legs were cut off?"
"I hope from the senators that they will understand the perspective of why we want to set Gaza free, and we want Gaza to be living," Jenna adds.
"I'm asking for a ceasefire now in Gaza."
Cover photo: Courtesy of CODEPINK