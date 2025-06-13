UN General Assembly adopts resolution calling for Gaza ceasefire in spite of US opposition

New York, New York - The UN General Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and urging nations to take "all measures necessary" to place pressure on Israel.

The final vote tally is displayed on a screen after the UN General Assembly adopted a draft resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza on June 12, 2025. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

Following the US' veto of a similar push in the Security Council last week, the General Assembly adopted the non-binding resolution by a vote of 149-12, with 19 abstentions.

The text demands "an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire" in Gaza, as well as "the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages" seized by Hamas on October 7, 2023.

However, it goes further than the US-vetoed text, taking direct aim at Israel over its impeding aid deliveries into the Gaza Strip.

The resolution "demands that Israel, the occupying Power, immediately end the blockade... and ensure that aid reaches the Palestinian civilian population throughout the Gaza Strip," which after more than 20 months of Israeli siege and assault is facing a catastrophic humanitarian situation.

It also calls on all UN members to "individually and collectively take all measures necessary, in line with international law... to ensure compliance by Israel with its obligations."

Israel's envoy Danny Danon slammed the resolution in remarks to the press ahead of the vote, claiming it is "a farce, is a moral failure, is a political stunt."

Palestinian Ambassador Riyad Mansour, meanwhile, called on all nations to turn their votes "into resolute action."

"No arms, no money, no trade to oppress Palestinians," he urged.