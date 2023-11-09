Congressional staffers walk out in support of Israel-Gaza ceasefire

Washington DC - More than 100 congressional staffers in Washington DC walked out on Wednesday in support of a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza war .

Congressional staffers participate in a walkout in support of a ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict. © Screenshot/X/JehadAbusalim

"We are congressional staffers on Capitol Hill, and we are no longer comfortable staying silent," a representative of Congressional Staff for a Ceasefire said on the Capitol steps.

"Our constituents are pleading for a ceasefire, and we are the staffers answering their calls every day," another congressional worker said.



"Most of our bosses on Capitol Hill are not listening to the people they represent. We demand our leaders speak up: Call for a cease-fire, a release of all hostages, and an immediate de-escalation now."

Staffers then held a moment of silence for the more than 1,400 Israelis and more than 10,000 Palestinians who have been killed since October 7 and laid down thousands of flowers in their honor.