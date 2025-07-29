Palestinian activist featured in Oscar-winning film murdered by Israeli settler who had US sanctions lifted

Umm al-Khair, West Bank - A Palestinian community leader who was featured in the Oscar-winning film No Other Land was murdered by an Israeli settler who recently had US sanctions against him lifted by President Donald Trump's administration.

Awdah Hathaleen, a Palestinian activist, teacher, and community leader, was murdered by an Israeli settler who had US sanctions lifted by President Donald Trump's administration. © Israeli Committee Against House Demolitions

The Palestinian Authority said on social media that Awdah Hathaleen "was shot dead by settlers... during their attack on the village of Umm al-Khair" near Hebron, in the south of the illegally occupied territory.

The Israeli police earlier said it was investigating an "incident near Carmel," an illegal settlement neighboring Umm al-Khair.

"An Israeli citizen was detained at the scene and then arrested by police for questioning," a police statement said.

"Four Palestinians were arrested by (Israeli military) soldiers in connection with the incident, along with two foreign tourists who were at the scene."

Hathaleen in was a resident of Masafer Yatta, a string of hamlets located on the hills south of Hebron, which have been declared a military zone by Israel – a move commonly used to dispossess and displace Palestinians from their own lands.

Locals' efforts to prevent Israeli forces from destroying their homes was the subject of No Other Land, which won Best Documentary at the Oscars in March.

Israeli co-director Yuval Abraham posted a video on Instagram showing a man with a gun in his hand arguing with a group of people, while shouts can be heard in Hebrew and Arabic.

"An Israeli settler just shot Odeh Hadalin in the lungs, a remarkable activist who helped us film No Other Land in Masafer Yatta," Abraham wrote.

He identified the shooter as Yinon Levi, a notorious Israeli settler who was previously singled out for sanctions by Joe Biden's administration, but had them lifted after Trump took office.