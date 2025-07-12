Family of US-Palestinian killed in West Bank calls for State Department probe

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories - A US-Palestinian man has been killed in an Israeli settler attack in the occupied West Bank, his family said on Saturday, demanding that Washington launch a probe into his death.

Palestinians run across a field as they try to chase off Israeli settlers on hilltop in the village of Sinjil, in the occupied West Bank on July 4, 2025. © JOHN WESSELS / AFP

Saif al-Din Kamil Abdul Karim Musalat was beaten to death on Friday in Sinjil, a village north of Ramallah, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Musalat, born and based in Florida, traveled to the West Bank last month to spend time with relatives, his family said in a statement issued by lawyer Diana Halum following the deadly attack.

The Palestinian health ministry said a second man, Mohammed Rizq Hussein al-Shalabi (23), died after being shot during the attack and "left to bleed for hours".

Israel's military claimed violence flared after Palestinians threw rocks at a group of Israelis, lightly injuring two, the latest in a spate of clashes involving settlers in the West Bank.

Musalat's family said they were "devastated" at his death, describing the 20-year-old as a "kind, hard-working and deeply respected" man who was deeply connected to his Palestinian heritage.

They said he was "protecting his family's land from settlers who were attempting to steal it".

According to the family's statement, settlers blocked an ambulance and paramedics from reaching Musalat as he lay injured, and he died before making it to the hospital.

His death was "an unimaginable nightmare and in justice that no family should ever have to face", they added.