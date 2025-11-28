Palestinian-American teen Mohammed Zaher Ibrahim finally released from Israeli prison

West Bank - Palestinian -American 16-year-old Mohammed Zaher Ibrahim has finally been reunited with his family after over nine months of Israeli detention!

Mohammed Zaher Ibrahim (r.) reunites with his father after his release from Israel's Ofer prison. © Screenshot/X/@ChrisVanHollen

"Words can't describe the immense relief we have as a family right now, to have Mohammed in his parents' arms," Ibrahim's uncle, Zeyad Kadur, said in a statement shared by reporter Jasper Nathaniel.

"For more than 9 months, our family has been living a horrific and endless nightmare, particularly Mohammed's mother and father, who haven't been able to see or touch their youngest child for nearly a year, all while knowing Israeli soldiers were beating him and starving him. We couldn't believe Mohammed was free until his parents wrapped their arms around him and felt him safe," Kadur added.

Last February, Israeli forces dragged Ibrahim from his bed in the middle of the night in the village of al-Mazraa ash-Sharqiya, north of Ramallah, in the illegally occupied West Bank. The then 15-year-old was handcuffed, blindfolded, and taken to an Israeli prison.

Israeli authorities had charged Ibrahim, a US citizen who lives between Palestine and Florida, with two counts of throwing stones in the West Bank. He faced up to 20 years behind bars.

"Right now, we are focused on getting Mohammed the immediate medical attention he needs after being subjected to Israel's abuse and inhumane conditions for months. We just want Mohammed to be healthy and to have his childhood back," Kadur said.

Senator Chris Van Hollen, one of the members of US Congress who demanded Ibrahim's release, said on X, "I was relieved to hear from his family today and to know that he's safe and where he belongs – with his family."