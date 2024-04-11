Hamas political leader's kids and grandkids assassinated in targeted Israeli attack
Doha, Qatar - Three sons and three grandchildren of Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Hamas, were killed in an Israeli attack in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, sources in Beirut confirmed.
According to a report by the Shihab news agency, they were hit in a vehicle in the al-Shati refugee camp in the northern part of the coastal strip.
Haniyeh was quoted on a Hamas Telegram channel as saying he was "honored" by what he termed "the martyrdom of [his] three children and some grandchildren."
"I thank God for this honor," he also said.
The Israeli army confirmed the killing of Haniyeh's sons, but did not comment on his grandchildren.
The Hamas leader said the attack on his family is evidence of Israel’s "failure," Qatari broadcaster Al-Jazeera reported, adding that it will not change the group’s position in ongoing indirect ceasefire talks.
He stressed that Hamas would not withdraw its demands. "If they think that targeting my children at the peak of these talks before the movement’s response is submitted will cause Hamas to change its positions, they are delusional," Haniyeh said, referring to Israel.
The 62-year-old, chairman of Hamas' politburo, has been living in Qatar with part of his family for years.
He claimed as many as 60 of his relatives were killed in Israeli attacks since October 7, the attack which the organization's political leadership was reportedly left in the dark about until the last minute.
