Israel-Gaza war: Assault on Al-Shifa hospital draws international condemnation

Gaza City, Gaza - The Israeli attack on Al-Shifa hospital has set off a wave of international condemnation.

Israel is raiding Al-Shifa hospital, claiming that Gaza's biggest medical center is hosting a Hamas command center. © via REUTERS

The army had announced overnight it was carrying out "a precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area" of the hospital where the UN estimates there are at least 2,300 patients, staff and displaced Palestinians.



Israel has not provided concrete evidence for its claims.

Tanks have surrounded and entered the compound, with as many as 200 people reportedly being held in the hospital yard by Israeli forces, some of whom have been mistreated, according to Al Jazeera.

Israel has long accused Hamas of using Gaza hospitals as bases, digging tunnels under Al-Shifa and exploiting patients as human shields. In response to the raid, the organization has blamed US President Joe Biden, who it says is "wholly responsible for the assault."

"The adoption by the White House and the Pentagon of the occupation's false claim that the resistance is using the Al-Shifa medical complex for military ends has given the green light to the occupation to commit more massacres against civilians," a statement added.

The Palestinian Authority that runs the occupied West Bank also denounced the raid as a "flagrant violation" of international law, demanding world action to protect patients and civilians inside the facility.