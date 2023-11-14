Israel says carrying out "ground operation" in Gaza's main hospital

Gaza City, Gaza - Israeli forces said on Tuesday that they were carrying out an operation in Gaza's largest hospital, targeting a suspected Hamas command center located below thousands of ailing and sheltering civilians.

Al-Shifa hopsital in Gaza City early on November 3, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. © Dawood NEMER / AFP

After warnings from the United States and others that the Al-Shifa hospital must be protected, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in the early hours that they had entered the compound in Gaza City.

"Based on intelligence information and an operational necessity, IDF forces are carrying out a precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area in the Shifa Hospital," the military said in a statement.

"The... ground operation in Gaza [is] to defeat Hamas and rescue our hostages. Israel is at war with Hamas, not with the civilians in Gaza."

The United Nations estimates that at least 2,300 patients, staff, and displaced civilians are inside the facility, trapped by days of fierce fighting and aerial bombardments.

Witnesses have described conditions inside as horrific, with medical procedures taking place without anesthetic, families with scant food or water living in corridors, and the stench of decomposing corpses filling the air.

"There are bodies littered in the hospital complex and there is no longer electricity at the morgues," said hospital director Mohammad Abu Salmiya.

"We were forced to bury them in a mass grave," he added, estimating that 179 bodies had been interred so far, including seven newborns who died when their incubators lost power.