Israel-Gaza war: Netanyahu hints at takeover of Gaza as Israel's assault hits one month mark

Gaza City, Gaza - Israel 's deadliest ever war on Gaza, sparked by the October 7 Hamas attacks, entered its second month Tuesday as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu again rejected calls for a ceasefire.

Netanyahu also said Israel would assume "overall security" in Gaza after the war ends, while allowing for undefined possible "tactical pauses" before then to free captives and deliver aid to the besieged territory of 2.3 million people.

The Gaza death toll has soared above 10,000 – mostly children and women – as UN rights chief Volker Turk decried a month of "carnage, of incessant suffering, bloodshed, destruction, outrage, and despair."

Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas over its attack which claimed 1,400 lives in Israel, according to Israeli officials.

The suffering in Gaza has been immense, with entire city blocks levelled and bodies in white shrouds piling up outside hospitals where surgeons have had to operate on bloodied floors by the light of their phones.



"These are massacres," said one bereaved Gaza resident, Mahmud Meshmesh, in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, looking at the devastation of yet another strike that left bodies buried under rubble and debris.

"They destroyed three houses over the heads of their inhabitants – women and children."

Israel has air-dropped leaflets and sent text messages ordering Palestinian civilians in northern Gaza to head south, only to consistently bomb that area too, as well as escape routes.