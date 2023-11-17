Israel-Gaza war: Patients dying in Israeli-occupied hospital amid breakthrough on fuel

Gaza City, Gaza - Two dozen patients at Gaza 's main hospital have died within 48 hours due to power outages caused by Israel's unrelenting assault on the strip and its medical facilities, according to local health authorities.

Authorities at Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital say patients are dying amid a complete lack of fuel as Israeli forces continue to search the facility. © REUTERS

The announcement came shortly after Israel agreed to a US request to allow two fuel trucks a day into Gaza, following a UN warning that the shortages had halted aid deliveries and put people at imminent risk of starvation. That amounts to some 16,000 gallons, less than a quarter of what was entering the territory before the war broke out.

The situation was dire at the Al-Shifa hospital, which Israel's army is still searching for suspected Hamas hideouts.

The hospital, medical aid organizations, and the militants themselves have rejected an Israeli charge that there is a command center at the facility, where thousands of people, including wounded patients and premature babies – three of whom have already died – are sheltering.

IDF forces have so far produced limited evidence for their claims, including some weapons found in the hospital and what they say is the entrance to a tunnel. No independent verification is possible, and a complete telecommunications blackout has mostly silenced voices coming out of Al-Shifa.

"The situation in Al-Shifa is catastrophic" for patients, displaced people and health workers who are crammed inside without electricity, water and food, the hospital's director, Mohammed Abu Salmiya, told AFP on the phone later during a brief restoration of communications.