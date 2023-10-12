Israel-Gaza war updates: Residents of Gaza remain trapped inside their borders as Egypt refuses entry

Israel and Hamas traded more heavy fire Thursday in the Gaza war that has killed thousands as Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited the US ally.

Gaza City, Gaza - Israel and Hamas traded more heavy fire Thursday in the Gaza war that has killed thousands as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited to stress strong solidarity and support but also urge restraint to protect Palestinian civilians.

Hundreds of Palestinians have been killed in relentless Israeli strikes on besieged Gaza as experts warn of a humanitarian catastrophe. © REUTERS Israel's army has hammered Gaza with thousands of strikes ahead of what is widely expected to be a ground invasion of the crowded territory. Israeli army spokesperson Richard Hecht said Thursday the military was readying for a potential order to launch the invasion: "This has not been decided yet... But we are preparing for a ground maneuver if it is decided." Entire city blocks and thousands of buildings have been destroyed in the six days since Hamas launched their unprecedented attack, the bloodiest in Israeli history. "Every Hamas member is a dead man," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his nation after forming a wartime government Wednesday, likening Hamas to the Islamic State group and vowing to "crush them and destroy them." US President Joe Biden – who has expressed his revulsion at the atrocities, strongly backed Israel and started sending military aid – also cautioned on Wednesday that Israel must, despite "all the anger and frustration ... operate by the rules of war."

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said Thursday that Gazans must "stay steadfast and remain on their land," amid calls for Cairo to allow safe passage for civilians stuck in Gaza. Egypt has the only border crossing with the Gaza Strip not controlled by Israel, which is relentlessly bombing Gaza after a shock attack last week killed 1,200 people in Israel. Israel has launched multiple airstrikes on the crossing.

A Palestinian house left in ruins after Israeli strikes hit al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. © REUTERS

The Palestinian death toll in Gaza rose to least 1,417, among them 447 minors, the Health Ministry in Gaza said on Thursday afternoon. At least 6,268 other people were injured. In the West Bank, 29 Palestinians have been killed so far, some in attacks by settlers. The humanitarian situation in Gaza, meanwhile, is being described as "dire" and "devastating" by the UN World Food Program Palestine director. There is a shortage of everything from water, shelter, and electricity, to medical supplies and capacity. Israel has said it will not restore power or water supply to Gaza until all hostages taken by Hamas during its weekend attack are released.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (l.) speaking alongside Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu during a visit to express US solidarity with Israel. © REUTERS Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed on a visit to Israel Thursday that the US will "always" back it but said the Palestinians also have "legitimate aspirations" not represented by militant group Hamas. "You may be strong enough on your own to defend yourself," Blinken said at a joint press conference with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "But as long as America exists, you will never, ever have to. We will always be there by your side." "Anyone who wants peace and justice must condemn Hamas' reign of terror," Blinken added.

Israel-Gaza War Hamas wages propaganda war on Israel as war crimes are posted to social media, experts say "We know Hamas doesn't represent the Palestinian people, or their legitimate aspirations to live with equal measures of security, freedom, justice opportunity and dignity." Blinken, speaking in personal terms, said that "I come before you not only as the United States secretary of state but also as a Jew" and "as a husband and father of young children". "It's impossible for me to look at the photos of families killed, such as the mother, father and three small children murdered as they sheltered in their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz, and not think of my own children," he said.

Dozens of the UN's independent experts on Thursday condemned the "horrific crimes" of Hamas and also charged that Israel's bombardment of Gaza "amounts to collective punishment". "There is no justification for violence that indiscriminately targets innocent civilians, whether by Hamas or Israeli forces," said the experts, who are mandated by the UN – whose Palestinian refugee agency has seen 12 staff members killed in Israeli strikes so far.

"This is absolutely prohibited under international law and amounts to a war crime."

