Israel issues displacement leaflets to south Lebanon residents

Wazzani, Lebanon - Israel dropped leaflets over a Lebanon border village Sunday urging residents to leave, state-run media said, but Israel's military told AFP a brigade had taken the initiative without approval.

Smoke billows during Israeli bombardment of the Wazzani river area in southern Lebanon on August 6, 2024. © JALAA MAREY / AFP

It was the first time Israelis had told residents of south Lebanon to evacuate in 11 months of tensions and exchange of fire between Hezbollah and Israel over the siege and assault of Gaza.

"The Israeli enemy dropped leaflets over Wazzani calling on those in the area and its surroundings to evacuate," the official National News Agency said, referring to a southern border village.

Wazzani mayor Ahmed al-Mohammed shared with AFP a picture of the leaflets that showed a map of the region with the areas slated for displacement marked in red.

The leaflet read in Arabic: "To all residents and refugees living in the area of the camps, Hezbollah is firing from your region. You must immediately leave your homes and head north of the Khiam region before 4:00 PM. Do not return to this area until the end of the war."

It added: "Anyone present in this area after this time will be considered a terrorist."