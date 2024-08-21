Lebanon reports five killed in fresh Israel strikes

Beirut, Lebanon - Lebanon's health ministry said early Wednesday that Israeli strikes in the country's east killed one person and wounded 20 others, hours after it said four people were killed in the south.

The strikes came more than 24 hours after Israel carried out similar raids deep inside east Lebanon and as tensions mounted in the wake of the Israeli killing of a top Hezbollah commander.



"Israeli enemy strikes on the Bekaa" valley killed one person "and wounded 20 others", the health ministry said in an updated toll.

The statement said one person was in critical condition while "eight children and a pregnant woman were moderately wounded."

A Hezbollah source, requesting anonymity, said several strikes hit east Lebanon near the city of Baalbek, including the village of Nabi Sheet, without specifying what was targeted.

A source from a local hospital told AFP that five children no older than 10, all from the same family, were among the wounded.

The strikes around midnight came after similar raids in the Bekaa region on Monday evening that Israel said targeted "Hezbollah weapons storage facilities."

They also came as Hezbollah said four of its fighters had been killed after the health ministry said Tuesday that four people died in Israeli strikes in the southern border village of Dhayra.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah, an ally of the Palestinian armed group Hamas, has traded near-daily cross-border fire with Israeli forces since the Gaza war began in October. The violence has largely been restricted to the Lebanon-Israel border area, although Israel has repeatedly struck the country's eastern Bekaa valley near the border with Syria, where Hezbollah also has a strong presence.

Hezbollah claimed a string of attacks on Israeli troops and positions on Tuesday, including sending barrages of Katyusha rockets at several north Israel military positions in stated retaliation for Israeli strikes, including in Dhayra.

The Shiite Muslim movement also said it launched "squadrons of explosive-laden drones" and "intense rocket barrages" at several Israeli positions in the annexed Golan Heights in response to Monday night's strikes in the Bekaa valley.