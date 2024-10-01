Israel launches ground invasion of Lebanon as US drops all ceasefire pretenses

Beirut, Lebanon - The Israeli military on Tuesday announced the start of a ground invasion of southern Lebanon as all talks of deescalation and ceasefire disintegrated in the face of full-scale war.

Israeli announced the launch of a ground invasion of Lebanon after weeks of deadly airstrikes that have killed over 1,000 people and displaced as many as one million. © REUTERS

A Lebanese security official said Israel had also conducted at least six strikes on south Beirut, while Syrian state media reported strikes around the capital Damascus that killed a journalist and at least three civilians.

Israel's military said troops, backed by airstrikes and artillery, launched ground raids targeting Hezbollah "in villages close to the border".

The targets "pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel", the military said.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin late Monday gave Washington's backing to Israel "dismantling attack infrastructure along the border," abandoning any pretense that the US – which is arming and funding Israel – was working towards securing a ceasefire in the region.

Hezbollah has said it is "ready if Israel decides to enter by land" and earlier announced strikes on Israeli soldiers in the border village of Shtula.