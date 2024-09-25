President Biden warns "all-out war" is possible in Middle East

New York, New York - President Joe Biden warned Wednesday of the possibility of an "all-out war" in the Middle East but said he was hopeful a settlement was still achievable for the conflict-torn region.

Biden's comments as he appeared on ABC chat show The View came as Israel put troops on alert for possible entry into Lebanon and the war in Gaza grinds on.



"An all-out war is possible," Biden said when asked about the situation. "What I think is, also, the opportunity is still in play to have a settlement that could fundamentally change the whole region."

Biden appeared to raise the possibility of a ceasefire in Lebanon, where Israeli strikes targeting the Hezbollah militia have killed more than 600 people – including dozens of children – this week.

"They have a possibility – I don't want to exaggerate it – there's a possibility if we can deal with a ceasefire in Lebanon that it can move into dealing with the West Bank as well," said Biden.

Israel has been carrying out deadly raids in the occupied West Bank since late August, targeting what it says are Palestinian militants.

Biden added, however, that "we also have Gaza to deal with" as efforts stall to get a ceasefire deal to end Israel's brutal assault on Gaza, which began after Hamas' October 7 attacks.