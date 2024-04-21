Israel outraged by possible US sanctions against IDF battalion

Tel Aviv, Israel - The Israeli government has reacted indignantly to reports that the US intends to impose sanctions on a controversial battalion of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed the expected US sanctions on the controversial "Netzah Yehuda" battalion. © IMAGO / photothek

"Sanctions must not be imposed on the Israel Defense Forces," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, adding that his government would oppose such measures with all means at its disposal.

Benny Gantz, a member of the Israeli war Cabinet, said that imposing sanctions on the unit would set a dangerous precedent and send the wrong message "to our common enemies" in times of war.

Earlier, Axios reported, citing three people familiar with the matter, that Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to announce sanctions against the IDF "Netzah Yehuda" battalion for human rights violations in the West Bank in the coming days.

This would be the first time that the US imposed sanctions against an Israeli military unit.

Netanyahu went on to write on X that he had campaigned against the imposition of sanctions against Israeli citizens in recent weeks, including in his talks with senior US government officials.