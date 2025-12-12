Viral Video of the Day for December 12, 2025: Toddler's accidental Irish jig has the internet crying with laughter!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a toddler accidentally became a mini Irish dancer - and the internet can't get enough.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the little boy is strapped in a support harness, dangling just enough to keep him upright.

The moment his mom turns on some upbeat Irish music, he instantly starts pumping his legs to the rhythm.

Viewers couldn't get enough, flooding the comments with gems like, "and on that day me wee little legs just started dancing," and "Mother. The beats. My feets. I must move."

Check it out:

This toddler in a harness accidentally became TikTok's newest Irish dance legend!
This toddler in a harness accidentally became TikTok's newest Irish dance legend!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@b_tac
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@b_tac

