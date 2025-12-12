Viral Video of the Day for December 12, 2025: Toddler's accidental Irish jig has the internet crying with laughter!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a toddler accidentally became a mini Irish dancer - and the internet can't get enough.

In the clip, the little boy is strapped in a support harness, dangling just enough to keep him upright.

The moment his mom turns on some upbeat Irish music, he instantly starts pumping his legs to the rhythm.

Viewers couldn't get enough, flooding the comments with gems like, "and on that day me wee little legs just started dancing," and "Mother. The beats. My feets. I must move."

Check it out: