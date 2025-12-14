Viral Video of the Day for December 14, 2025: Tiny toddler has hilarious one-word dinner request

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dad casually asks his young son what he wants for dinner – and the answer couldn't be simpler.

In the clip, the dad asks his son what he wants to eat for dinner, expecting a normal answer.

But instead, he gets the same response every time, which is simply "beans" – even when he suggests other options.

"YOU GET HIM BEANS NOW," one viewer hilariously commented.

Check it out:

This little boy knew exactly what he wanted for dinner – and he wouldn't take no for an answer!
