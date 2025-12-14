Viral Video of the Day for December 14, 2025: Tiny toddler has hilarious one-word dinner request
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dad casually asks his young son what he wants for dinner – and the answer couldn't be simpler.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the dad asks his son what he wants to eat for dinner, expecting a normal answer.
But instead, he gets the same response every time, which is simply "beans" – even when he suggests other options.
"YOU GET HIM BEANS NOW," one viewer hilariously commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@marksheard378