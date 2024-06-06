Israeli nationalists attack reporters and Palestinians in East Jerusalem Flag March

Jerusalem, Israel - Thousands of Israeli nationalists marched through Palestinian neighborhoods in Jerusalem on Wednesday, attacking journalists and provoking confrontations with police.

Israelis wave flags as they make their way toward Damascus Gate in East Jerusalem for the annual nationalist Flag March. © REUTERS

The annual Flag March celebrates Israel's occupation of East Jerusalem after the Six-Day War of 1967.

Critics accuse organizers of deliberately antagonizing the divided city's Palestinian community, with tensions especially high this year amid Israel's brutal war on Gaza.



The Middle East Eye reported that the Israeli settlers had pressured Palestinian shop owners to close their businesses, threw stones at Palestinians, and chanted "Death to Arabs" and "Muhammad is dead."

Large contingents of police separated demonstrators and Palestinians in the Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem's Old City on Wednesday, Israeli media reported, with some Israeli participants being arrested for attacking a group of journalists.

A reporter from Israel's Haaretz newspaper wrote on the social media platform X that a colleague was attacked after defending fellow journalists. Five people were detained in the incident, police said.