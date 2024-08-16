Israeli settler rampage in West Bank kills Palestinian as president condemns "pogrom"

Jit, West Bank - Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday condemned a "pogrom" after a Jewish settler rampage on a village in the illegally occupied West Bank killed one Palestinian and wounded another.

Mahmoud Abdel Qader Sadda, 23, "was martyred, and a citizen was critically injured in the chest by settlers' bullets" in the village of Jit, west of Nablus, a Palestinian health ministry statement said.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa, citing local sources, said "armed colonists" attacked the western part of the village, "setting several vehicles ablaze."

The Israeli military said "dozens of Israeli civilians, some of them masked", entered Jit and "set fire to vehicles and structures in the area, hurled rocks and Molotov cocktails."

One Israeli was taken for questioning, said a military statement, which did not confirm the Palestinian man's death.

"I strongly condemn this evening's pogrom in Samaria," Herzog wrote on X, using the name of the biblical province corresponding to the northern West Bank.

"This is an extreme minority that harms the law-abiding settler population and the settlement as a whole and the name and position of Israel in the world during a particularly sensitive and difficult period," he added.

There are over a quarter of a million Israeli settlers illegally occupying the West Bank and annexed East Jerusalem.