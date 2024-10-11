Israeli strike wounds two UN peacekeepers in Lebanon – one day after similar incident

Beirut, Lebanon - The Israeli military said its forces fired at a threat near a UN peacekeeping mission position on Friday in southern Lebanon and acknowledged that a "hit" was responsible for wounding two people after an initial examination of the incident.

Israeli "soldiers operating in southern Lebanon identified an immediate threat against them. The soldiers responded with fire toward the threat. An initial examination indicates that during the incident, a hit was identified on a UNIFIL post, located approximately 50 meters [yards] from the source of the threat, resulting in the injury of two UNIFIL personnel," the statement said.

It came after the UN mission said two of its peacekeepers were injured after explosions close to an observation tower at its Naqura headquarters.

It was the second incident of its kind reported by UNIFIL in two days, after two other Blue Helmets were injured on Thursday, sparking global condemnation.

Hours before Friday's incident, "the IDF instructed UNIFIL personnel to enter into protected spaces and remain there. This instruction was in place at the time of the incident," the military added.