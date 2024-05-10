Israelis set fire to Palestinian refugee agency HQ in Jerusalem: "Burn down the UN!"

Jerusalem - The UN agency for Palestinian refugees said Thursday it was temporarily shuttering its East Jerusalem headquarters after Israeli extremists set fire to the perimeter following weeks of repeated attacks.

UNRWA has temporarily shut its headquarters in east Jerusalem after Israeli extremists staged an arson attack and chanted "Burn down the UN!" © AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP

"This evening, Israeli residents set fire twice to the perimeter of the UNRWA headquarters in occupied east Jerusalem," agency chief Philippe Lazzarini said on X, lamenting that it was the second attack on the compound, located in the illegally annexed East Jerusalem, in a matter of days.



He described how "a crowd accompanied by armed men were witnessed outside the compound chanting 'Burn down the United Nations'."

UNRWA and staff from other UN agencies at the time were on the compound, which has on its grounds petrol and diesel stations for a fleet of UN cars.

"While there were no casualties among our staff, the fire caused extensive damage to the outdoor areas," Lazzarini said, adding that UNRWA staff had put out the fire themselves.

The attack came after two months of "Israeli extremists staging protests outside the UNRWA compound," he said, adding that one protest earlier this week "became violent when demonstrators threw stones at UN staff and at the buildings of the compound".

Thursday's arson attempts marked "an outrageous development," Lazzarini said. "Once again, the lives of UN staff were at a serious risk".

"Our compound has been seriously vandalized and damaged. On several occasions, Israeli extremists threatened our staff with guns."