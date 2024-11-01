Lebanese people "orphaned of their land" as Israel blows up homes

Beirut, Lebanon - The news came by video. Law professor Ali Mourad discovered that Israel had dynamited his family's south Lebanon home only after footage of the operation was sent to his phone.

A picture taken from the area of Marjeyoun in southern Lebanon shows the sky lit up by an explosion over the town of Khiam during Israeli bombardment on October 31, 2024. © AFP

"A friend from the village sent me the video, telling me to make sure my dad doesn't see it," Mourad (43) told AFP. "But when he got the news, he stayed strong."

The aerial footage shows simultaneous explosions rock a cluster of buildings on a lush hill.

Mourad's home in Aitroun village, less than a mile from the border, is seen crumpling in a cloud of gray dust.

His father, an 83-year-old pediatrician, had his medical practice in the building. He had lived there with his family since shortly after Israel's 22-year occupation of southern Lebanon ended in 2000.

The family fled the region again after Israel escalated its assault on the country on September 23, after more than a year of genocide in Gaza. South Lebanon has since been pummeled by Israeli strikes.

For the first 20 years of his life, Mourad could not step foot in Aitroun because of the Israeli occupation.

He wants his two children to have "a connection to their land," but fears the war could upend any remaining ties.

"I fear my children will be orphaned of their land, as I was in the past," he said. "Returning is my right, a duty in my ancestors' memory, and for the future of my children."