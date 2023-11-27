NYC protestors shut down Manhattan Bridge for Palestine

New York, New York - Throngs of protestors shut down both sides of the Manhattan Bridge for nearly four hours on Sunday, according to police. They were calling for a ceasefire in Israel's war on Gaza and Palestinian liberation.

Over 1,000 protesters with Jewish Voice For Peace blockade New York City's Manhattan Bridge on the busiest travel day of the year calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The demonstrators flooded the span around 1:45 PM on one of the busiest travel days of the year, cops said.



Over 1,000 protestors called for a ceasefire at the demonstration organized by the anti-Zionist organization Jewish Voice for Peace.

The demonstrators sat in the roadway at the Manhattan-side approach to the bridge and hung a gigantic banner that read "Let Gaza Live" on the iconic granite arch, video posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, shows.

The bridge reopened to traffic around 5:40 PM and it was not immediately clear if there were any arrests, police said.

On Thursday, protestors disrupted the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Midtown Manhattan, forcing some of the parade's 26 floats, 32 balloons, and 8,000 participants to avoid them as police worked to remove them from the parade's path.